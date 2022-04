CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are some of the top performances from the last week in high school softball around the area:. ⦁ Daylan Baker, North Ridgeville: The Rangers’ No. 9 hitter led off the seventh inning Friday with a triple in their Southwestern Conference showdown vs. Avon. Baker’s team needed a run to win it, and she provided it on Emily Lime’s squeeze bunt. North Ridgeville won, 2-1. The rematch is Monday in Avon.

