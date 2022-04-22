ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD: Pedestrian struck, killed on Bardstown Road; driver arrested after leaving scene

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pedestrian walking on the shoulder of Bardstown Road is dead and a man is behind bars after leaving the scene, police said. The fatal crash happened Thursday afternoon...

