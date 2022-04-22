ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

Street Closure--Old Middleton Road

Madison, Wisconsin
 2 days ago

Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, April 25, Speedway Sand & Gravel Inc. will begin work on Old Middleton Rd between N Eau Claire Ave and Capital Ave in order to reconstruct the street. There will be several traffic impacts (also see attached map):

  • One lane of westbound traffic will be maintained at all times from N. Eau Claire Ave. to Old Sauk Rd.
  • Two-way traffic between Old Sauk Rd. and N. Rosa Rd. will be maintained at all times. During the time in which the N. Rosa Rd. and Old Middleton Rd. intersection is closed due to construction activities, two-way traffic will be maintained from Old Sauk Rd. to Glen Hwy.
  • Two-way traffic from Old Sauk Rd. to Capital Ave. will be maintained at all times before June 9th and after September 1st.
  • Between June 9th and September 1st, Old Middleton Rd. will be closed to through traffic but will remain open to local and emergency traffic.
  • Eastbound traffic at Capital Ave. will be maintained at all times.
  • Two-way traffic on N. Whitney Way will be maintained at all times.

Metro Transit will detour eastbound Route 15 to Regent Street during this project.

Below is a link to the project webpage for additional information.

Direct any questions to the contacts listed.

