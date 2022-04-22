ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Street Closure--Odana Road

 2 days ago

Starting on Monday, April 25 at 7:00 a.m., S & L Underground will close the intersection of Odana Road & Dearholt Road. The closure is needed to connect new sanitary and storm sewer utilities.

The closure is expected to through the end of the day, Tuesday, May 3.

Metro Transit will detour Route 7 to Tokay Blvd.

If you have any questions, direct them to the contact persons listed.

Contacts

