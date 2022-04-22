My wife & I lost our home – we now save $3K a month living in a trailer, it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to us

WHEN unexpected bad news forced them out of their home, a Florida couple decided to drastically simplify their lives with a huge leap of faith.

Now, they save $3,000 every month by living in a trailer and say the move is one of the best things that's ever happened to them.

Full-time RV residency was never the dream for Bailey, who shared the origin story for his unique lifestyle on his TikTok account, BaileyGoesOutside.

In fact, when Bailey and his wife Nicole were renting their first home, they expected to stay for a while, and planned out several years of saving and spending.

Their goal was to eventually buy a house of their own. But one day, a text message from their landlord changed their plans.

"Our landlord texts telling us out of the blue he's selling the house," Bailey recalled.

The couple only had a few weeks to move, and the limited rental options in their area were going for $3,000 to $4,000 per month.

Facing few options, Bailey and Nicole made a radical decision: they scaled down their belongings, selling most of what they owned to buy a travel trailer.

Even though the leap of faith was terrifying, Bailey said, it paid off, with huge financial dividends and improved quality of life.

"We moved into a quiet and safe community that's $400 per month, all expenses included," Bailey wrote, sharing snaps of the couple's new life together.

Their gated trailer community is only two minutes from a Florida beach.

"Our pets are thriving, and we are finding happiness in the simplicity," he added.

And now that they can save up to $3,000 each month, buying a home in the future is becoming a more attainable goal every day.

"We can now live on our schedule, saving our money, and plan our future," Bailey confirmed.

Admirers filled the comments section with positive feedback, complimenting Bailey and Nicole for making the best of a bleak situation.

"Was probably scary at first but you’re living the dream now," one viewer cheered.

"Best part is, if you don't like your neighbors you can move," another commenter joked.

Though Bailey's solution might have seemed outrageous years ago, nomadic lifestyles continue to grow in popularity.

"Not that long ago living in a trailer had a huge stigma," one viewer pointed out. "Now it's being embraced by thousands."

"I’ve thought about this for years, we can move around the country and visit areas we never dreamed of," another commenter wrote.

And one person recommended Bailey and Nicole send a cheeky message to show how they're thriving.

"Send the former landlord a thank you note," the viewer joked.

