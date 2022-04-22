ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse man accused of trying to steal couple’s bar jackpot winnings, injuring patrons who tried to help

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaS4p_0fHNZMTP00
(Associated Press)

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A 44-year-old La Crosse man was charged with five felony counts for allegedly trying to steal a couple’s jackpot winnings in a bar drawing and injuring three people in an altercation with bar patrons who tried to capture him outside.

Samuel L. Thomas was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday with two felony counts of armed robbery/use of force as a repeat offender, three felony allegations of substantial battery/intent to cause bodily harm as a repeater and a misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer as a repeater.

A man and his wife won a $4,300 in a jackpot “Queen of Hearts” drawing at Cheap Andy’s LAX bar in La Crosse on April 13, according to the criminal complaint. Concerned about the possibility of being robbed, the couple asked the bartender to hold $4,000 in the bar’s safe so they could get it the next day.

They applied the remaining $300 to an open bar tab to buy celebratory drinks, the complaint said.

The husband left the bar shortly after 9 p.m., and when his wife went out soon thereafter, she saw a masked man attacking him.

The assailant, who had a weapon later identified as a BB gun, had approached the husband and said, “Give me all your money, or I’ll shoot you,” according to the criminal complaint.

The husband, who wrestled with the assailant, gave him $50. He was injured during the tussle, the complaint says.

Bar patrons who attempted to intervene also were injured as they wrestled the assailant to the ground before he was able to break free and run away.

Police later arrested Thomas, also known as Nathaniel A. Thomas, outside a house on Old Town Hall Road.

In the fight, the husband suffered a cut face and a cracked rib, another man received a concussion and another suffered a cut head that required 10 staples to close at a hospital, according to the report.

If convicted, Thomas, who is in the La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 bond, faces a fine of up to $100,000 or up to 40 years in prison, or both, on each of the charges of armed robbery/use of force as a repeat offender.

On each of the charges of substantial battery/intent to cause bodily harm as a repeater, he could be fined up to $10,000 or imprisoned for up to three years and six months, or both.

On the misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer, he could be fined not more than $10,00 or imprisoned up to nine months, or both.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested, accused of climbing into NE Madison building through broken window

MADISON, Wis. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after police said he broke into a building on the city’s far northeast side Monday evening. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an officer saw the man enter the building in the 5600 block of Manufacturers Drive through a broken window around 7:20 p.m. Officers set up...
MADISON, WI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAW

Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man are facing new drug charges less than a week after they were arrested on meth-related charges. In a press release, Lt. Scott Goldberg said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Crime & Safety
La Crosse County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
Daily Mail

Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, then killing her brother, 13, mother and friend, 11, at sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Robbery#Wkbt
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy