Nora Jane Besser

Kathryn J. “Kathy” Wright, 89, of Zanesville, died at 6:47 P.M. Friday, April 22, 2022 at her home. She was born March 10, 1933 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Donald H. and Olive Huff Parker. Kathryn was a faithful and devoted member of Central Presbyterian Church, was active in the church choir and the Hand Bell Choir. Kathryn retired from Good Samaritan Hospital. She was a member of the Thursday Music Club, Zanesville Concert Association, Zanesville Civic Chorus, CCL, and was a seamstress and supporter for Zanesville High School Choirs. Caring for others through nursing, sewing, and providing refreshments for social gatherings brought her joy. For many years, she supported and participated in music performances.

