Zanesville, OH

Nora Jane Besser

By Delong-Baker Lanning
WHIZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNora J. Besser, 69 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on April 22, 2022 at the Morrison House of Zanesville. She was born on July 19, 1952, in Zanesville, daughter of the late Ross Alexander and Ruth Cummings. Nora worked at...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Bonnie G. Waybright

Bonnie Grace Waybright, 77, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at Highland Oaks Nursing Home in McConnelsville. She was born November 5, 1944 in Harman, WV to the late Sampson S. and Grayce Shears Cooper. Bonnie was an over the road truck driver and was one of the first women to work in an underground coal mine and is recorded in the Library of Congress. She was a member of the United Mine Works Union and enjoyed bowling.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Donna J. Waltz

Donna Jean (Stanley) Waltz, 86 of New Concord, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2022 while at SEOMC in Cambridge, after a lengthy illness. Donna was born in Cambridge on August 2, 1935. She is the daughter of the late Elmer and Helen (Davis) Stanley. Donna was a homemaker, and loved to sew, take care of the children and grandchildren, and add on to her Coca-Cola collection. Donna was a member of the New Concord Church of Christ.
NEW CONCORD, OH
WHIZ

Kimberly S. Anderson

Kimberly S. Anderson, 59, of Zanesville, died at 3:49 AM on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was born July 6, 1962 in Zanesville. A daughter of the late Samuel and Velma Mayle Stevens. She worked at Allwell and retired from Aetna Insurance. Kim was also a member of God’s Acres Church, Newark.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Martha Ellen Gibbens

Martha Ellen Gibbens, age 83, of Catoosa, Oklahoma, formerly of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 1:00 PM, at Metro Pentecostal Church with Reverend Donald Martin officiating. Martha was born on November 21, 1938, in Zanesville,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Kathryn ‘Kathy” J. Wright

Kathryn J. “Kathy” Wright, 89, of Zanesville, died at 6:47 P.M. Friday, April 22, 2022 at her home. She was born March 10, 1933 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Donald H. and Olive Huff Parker. Kathryn was a faithful and devoted member of Central Presbyterian Church, was active in the church choir and the Hand Bell Choir. Kathryn retired from Good Samaritan Hospital. She was a member of the Thursday Music Club, Zanesville Concert Association, Zanesville Civic Chorus, CCL, and was a seamstress and supporter for Zanesville High School Choirs. Caring for others through nursing, sewing, and providing refreshments for social gatherings brought her joy. For many years, she supported and participated in music performances.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Robert L. Gray, Sr.

Robert Lawrence Gray Sr., 84, of Blue Rock, died at 1:20 P.M. Saturday surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 16, 1937 in Zanesville, a son of the late Lawrence B. and Margaret Belle Sowards Gray. He was self-employed. Surviving are his children, Robert (Christina Bailey) Gray Jr.,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

City Celebrates First ‘Good Neighbor Day’ of 2022

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The city kicked off their first ‘Good Neighbor’ Day of 2022!. There are usually several a year, with the focus on being kind to the community around. There is a combination of planting trees, yard work, and just good old fashion helping. Today was dedicated to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

SearchOhio Reconnects MCLS Locations

You can expect to get items into the library faster through a system that connects 100 libraries across the state. Last month, SearchOhio paused its service as they changed delivery systems. The switch means patrons of the library system that were waiting several weeks to get their materials can now have them in a matter of days.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Abbot Senior Living Book and Media Fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For 75 years, Abbot Senior Living has provided an apartment style of living for people of retirement age. The non-profit offers advantages to their residents that provide convenience and a community oriented atmosphere. Abbot Senior Living Executive Director Kevin Pinson explained some of the services they...
ZANESVILLE, OH

