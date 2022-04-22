Charles City, Pure Prairie Farms Continue Street Talk

MASON CITY — A Mason City truck wash business has been fined by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for not properly disposing of wastewater. The DNR says Brookstone Specialty Services at 1305 19th Southwest has been ordered to properly dispose of all wastewater and cease all illegal discharges to waters of the state. The DNR says on December 18th of 2020, they received a complaint alleging that water removed from a portion of Chelsea Creek smelled like petroleum and caused an angler’s minnows to die. As part of their investigation, the DNR observed dead suckers under the ice and brown sludge that was not frozen on top of the ice. Staff then observed a milky liquid flowing out of a tile outfall into the creek near a bridge on 19th Southwest as well as what appeared to be animal bedding deposited in the creek.

