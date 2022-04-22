ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Charles City, Pure Prairie Farms Continue Street Talk

By Mark Pitz
kchanews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscussions continue between the City of Charles City and the new owners of the former Simply Essentials chicken processing plant about utilizing a section of North Main Street as part of...

kchanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGLO News

DNR fines Mason City truck wash business for illegal wastewater discharges into Chelsea Creek

MASON CITY — A Mason City truck wash business has been fined by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for not properly disposing of wastewater. The DNR says Brookstone Specialty Services at 1305 19th Southwest has been ordered to properly dispose of all wastewater and cease all illegal discharges to waters of the state. The DNR says on December 18th of 2020, they received a complaint alleging that water removed from a portion of Chelsea Creek smelled like petroleum and caused an angler’s minnows to die. As part of their investigation, the DNR observed dead suckers under the ice and brown sludge that was not frozen on top of the ice. Staff then observed a milky liquid flowing out of a tile outfall into the creek near a bridge on 19th Southwest as well as what appeared to be animal bedding deposited in the creek.
MASON CITY, IA
NBC12

Section of Charles City Road closed for drainage work

CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will close a portion Charles City Road (Route 600) from Monday to Wednesday for drainage work in Charles City County. The section to be closed will be between C.C. Road (Route 622) and Roxbury Road (Route 106) from March...
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
Lake Charles American Press

Harvey newest member of Lake Charles City Council

The Lake Charles City Council has a new District A councilman following Saturday’s election. Ronnie Harvey Jr. received 870 votes, or 72 percent, while T.A. Jones received 341 votes, or 28 percent. Both are Democrats. The unofficial turnout for the election was 17 percent, according to the Louisiana Secretary...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Norwalk Reflector

Fixing a part of Norwalk history

NORWALK — Main Street in Norwalk got a facelife over the weekend. The iconic Schine’s Norwalk Theater is getting a facelift. The neon “NORWALK” signs — that have been perched atop the marquee since 1941 — were removed Friday. The temporary removal is part of the restoration of the former movie house to become the future home of Norwalk Arts Center (NAC).
NORWALK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
Charles City, IA
Government
Charles City, IA
Business
City
Charles City, IA
3 News Now

Iowa reports truck-washing business caught red-handed dumping waste

A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground when the officer went to the site to follow up on the business’ illegal dumping of a green agricultural chemical the day before, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Coalition commissions study to challenge Iowa DOT’s Highway 30 design

(The Center Square) – Skeptics of the Super 2 highway construction in eastern Iowa are partnering to fund a feasibility study. Eighteen counties, cities and other entities are partnering with the Highway 30 Coalition to oppose the Iowa Department of Transportation project, which would stretch between Lisbon to DeWitt. Instead of the five-year construction of Super 2, the partnership advocated for construction of a four-lane highway.
IOWA STATE
KEYC

No Mow May coming back to Rochester

Get a behind the scenes tour of the historic Mankato Post Office. Members of the community will have the opportunity to visit the post office before it is remodeled. Officials prepare to welcome bison calves at Minneopa State Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. Pretty soon, the park will be adding...
MANKATO, MN
KCRG.com

Man rescued from Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was removed from the Cedar River on Saturday afternoon by firefighters, according to officials. At around 12:50 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department received a report of a person in the river, later determined to be near the corner of First Avenue and First Street West. Firefighters located the man, who was holding on to the concrete wall on the west side of the river. Firefighters positioned a secondary rescue crew at the Second Avenue bridge, and a boat rescue team that launched from the ramp downstream of the Cedar Rapids Police Department.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prairie#Plant#Just In Case#Essentials#City#Ppf
KCCI.com

Casey’s opens new convenience store unique to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Casey’s opened a new store in Des Moines on Friday that is the first of its kind in the area. The 3,380 square-foot store at 3121 Forest Avenue offers pizza, drinks and the usual snacks you find at Casey’s, but without any gas pumps. Casey’s officials said it is designed without a gasoline pump island and is the first of its kind in the Des Moines metro.
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Iowan

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Friends of Coralville to take water out of Coralville lake, prevent flooding

The U.S. The Army Corps of Engineers and Friends of Coralville Lake will pump water from the lake to decrease flooding caused by its rising sedimentation levels. Friends of Coralville Lake are trying to stop increasing levels of sedimentation that are collecting on the lake’s floor. Sedimentation affects wildlife management, conservation storage, and drought management, said Jon Kounkel, president of Friends of Coralville Lake.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Independence Mayor Hill dies suddenly

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Independence Mayor Robert Hill died suddenly, according to city officials. Hill began serving as mayor of the city on Jan. 1, after serving for more than a decade on the city council. “Bob’s love of family as well as enthusiasm for, and commitment to the City...
INDEPENDENCE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy