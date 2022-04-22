ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix Man Sentenced to 18 to 36 Years in Prison for Child Abuse Charges

By 9and10news Site Staff
 2 days ago
John Fiedorek, 34, of Charlevoix has been sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison on multiple child abuse charges in Charlevoix County.

Fiedorek was convicted on March 8 on one count first degree child abuse and two counts second degree child abuse.

Charlevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof says Fiedorek was sentenced 18-36 years on the first degree child abuse charge, but will also serve 43 to 86 months in prison for both of his second degree child abuse charges. All sentences will run concurrently.

In Sept. 2019, a 15-month-old child was taken to the Charlevoix Area Hospital for treatment to multiple injuries. These include: fractures to his arms, bite marks, unusual bruises and abrasions.

The 15-month-old was then transferred to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment, but doctors later discovered rib fractures along with the other injuries.

On March 8, the child’s mother testified that they had been in Fiedorek’s care the day before. Other witnesses testified that they saw the child in the days before he was in Fiedorek’s care, and didn’t see any of the injuries.

Jurors also heard testimony related to two other incidents in which Fiedorek physically struck kids who were not his biological children, leaving welt marks.

