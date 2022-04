Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking to add more sustainable, eco-friendly products to your everyday life, you can start by making the rooms in your house a little greener (environmentally speaking we mean). That includes your bedroom. There are eco-conscious bedding options these days for everything from weighted blankets to luxury pillows. The key is finding durable linens and cushions made from sustainable materials like bamboo or recycled down alternatives. Sustainable Bedding Certifications Sustainable bedding will often...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO