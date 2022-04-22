ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

10 Cincinnati-Area Concerts You Won't Want to Miss This Summer

By CityBeat Staff
Cincinnati CityBeat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's almost summer, guys! One of the best hallmarks of the season (apart from sipping drinks at your favorite rooftop bar, perhaps) is the long lineup of artists and bands set to grace Cincinnati's music venues. After a long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many artists are once again embarking...

Cincinnati CityBeat

11 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (April 22-24)

This weekend boasts opportunities to try local vegan food, repair your old junk or even catch a ballgame. Art Academy of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Parks Present: Earth Day. Students from the Art Academy of Cincinnati have partnered with Cincinnati Parks and the Cincinnati Art Museum to host a free Earth Day event at Seasongood Pavilion in Eden Park from 3:30 p.m.-7:30 pm. According to a press release this “community-based event is designed to inspire creative problem solving and focused conversations on climate change, deforestation, water pollution, and other eco-issues.” The event includes speaking presentations and art exhibitions with child art materials on design, art and creativity from Art Academy of Cincinnati students. Non-profit organizations, musicians, dancers and local food trucks BOL and Fire on High will also be joining in on the festivities. 3:30-7:30 p.m., April 22. Free. Seasongood Pavilion at Eden Park, 1600 Art Museum Dr., Mt. Adams, facebook.com/events.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

We Want to Claim Cincinnati's Pirate Island, and 8 Other Cincinnati Stories You May Have Missed This Week

Cincinnati is due for a relatively quiet week soon, right? Nope, sorry, no serenity here. In recent days, the Queen City has dealt with new COVID-19 norms, discovered an itty-bitty island, watched a rookie throw triple-digit fastballs and got high AF (if you've still got cravings, Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week can help). Follow along for the big headlines.
CINCINNATI, OH
90’s Country Star Has Passed Away

Country music singer, Jeff Carson has died in Tennessee. According to NBC News, the 58-year-old became a police officer after scoring 14 singles on the Billboard chart during his music career. Carson’s biggest hits, “Not On Your Love” and “The Car” gave him his first Academy of Country Music award for video in 1996. Carson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963, moved to Nashville and got a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995.
Fox47News

Kings Island, Cedar Point may have to offer passholders refunds

CINCINNATI — Kings Island and its sister parks might have to give out partial refunds for the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season if attorneys win a class action lawsuit against its parent company. A pandemic-related lawsuit against Cedar Fair will be allowed to move forward, according to a US District Court...
Sons of Two Metallica Members Ready West Coast Tour

Sometimes rock and roll is a family business. The music world abounds with instances of this, from Jakob Dylan to Miley Cyrus and beyond. For at least two of the members of Metallica, that’s also the case. Tye Trujillo (son of Robert) makes music in the group OTTTO, while Castor Hetfield (son of James) plays drums in the group Bastardane. And now, these two groups are hitting the road together. Call it the Sons of the Monsters of Rock Tour, perhaps.
Cincinnati Reds fans send message to ownership

Cincinnati Reds team president Phil Castellini issued a challenge to his team’s fans. When he asked who his family would sell the team to, he also asked the fans where they were going to go anyway. While the baseball gods have not smiled upon his remarks, the fans have made their feelings known as well.
Megadeth Launch 2022 Tour: Set List, Videos

Megadeth launched their 2022 tour with a performance April 9 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The metal giants began their set with an emphatic rendition of “Hangar 18,” the classic track from their 1990 album Rust in Peace. From there, the group blazed through “Dread and the Fugitive Mind” and “Sweating Bullets.”
Curator Nicole Fleetwood Promotes Abolition Through Art

Curator Nicole Fleetwood grew up in the late ’80s and early ’90s in a working-class, post-industrial town called Hamilton, Ohio. Today marks a full circle moment for the academic and activist, whose exhibition “Marking Time”—which first debuted at MoMA PS1 in September 2020—comes to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati. According to Fleetwood, “Marking Time” is a lot of things: “It’s about contemporary art, it’s about making work under oppression, and it’s about collectively imagining another type of society.” And its return to a location just 30 minutes from her hometown has historical and personal significance.
CINCINNATI, OH

