10 Cincinnati-Area Concerts You Won't Want to Miss This Summer

This weekend boasts opportunities to try local vegan food, repair your old junk or even catch a ballgame. Art Academy of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Parks Present: Earth Day. Students from the Art Academy of Cincinnati have partnered with Cincinnati Parks and the Cincinnati Art Museum to host a free Earth Day event at Seasongood Pavilion in Eden Park from 3:30 p.m.-7:30 pm. According to a press release this “community-based event is designed to inspire creative problem solving and focused conversations on climate change, deforestation, water pollution, and other eco-issues.” The event includes speaking presentations and art exhibitions with child art materials on design, art and creativity from Art Academy of Cincinnati students. Non-profit organizations, musicians, dancers and local food trucks BOL and Fire on High will also be joining in on the festivities. 3:30-7:30 p.m., April 22. Free. Seasongood Pavilion at Eden Park, 1600 Art Museum Dr., Mt. Adams, facebook.com/events.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO