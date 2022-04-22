Pusha T Shrugs Off Drake’s Apparent Diss to Him on Leaked Jack Harlow Song

Tami Roman left Basketball Wives midway through its 8th season, citing reasons of bad editing. She'd been on the show since the show's second season of the Miami season, where she was a single mother raising two daughters. Since then, Roman has been a top contender in the franchise and has since married Reggie Youngblood. Amid the 10th season premiering, Roman hasn't minced words about her belief that her former co-stars aren't her friends but merely her co-stars. Now, the 10th season shall premiere without her. Basketball Wives Season 10 premieres in May on VH1 with just a few returning cast members. Returns include Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, and Brandi Maxiell. However, fans who may have been expecting the return of Tami Roman will, unfortunately, be disappointed as the reality star has decided to no longer be part of the show, leaving midway through season 8. Now, she has her reality series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 HOURS AGO