Mesquite, TX

Gallery: Highland Park at the 13-5A Track Meet

By Contributor
peoplenewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Highland Park earned boys and girls team...

www.peoplenewspapers.com

KLST/KSAN

Angelo State football hosts annual spring game

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The season may be five months away, but fans across the Concho Valley got their first look at the Angelo State football team during their annual spring game on Saturday. “Last year was a great run for a very good football program, but this is a different group of guys as […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KXII.com

Pottsboro’s Alli Reily signs with Midwestern State

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -Pottsboro’s Alli Reily signed her letter of intent Friday to play golf at Midwestern State University. Reily says the school feels like home and is ready to compete at the next level. ”Everything’s right there together,” said Reily. “The golf course is amazing. It feels like...
POTTSBORO, TX
Daytona Beach News-Journal

'STEEL SHAPES STEEL': How Flagler Palm Coast weightlifting program finally won a state title

After several years of falling short of the program's first state weightlifting championship, Flagler Palm Coast is finally a champion. The Bulldogs won the 3A state title over the weekend, defeating Niceville by three points to take home the crown as top lifters in the state.  The championship is especially sweet for FPC head weightlifting coach Duane...
PALM COAST, FL
KICKS 105

Saturday Mutton Bustin’ Highlights from Angelina Benefit Rodeo

There is something special about Saturday night at the Angelina Benefit Rodeo. It's always the biggest crowd of the four-night rodeo. There seems to be a little more 'electricity' in the air. It's the night when champions are crowned. It's also the last chance to see twelve young cowboys and cowgirls compete for the nightly trophy in the mutton bustin' championship sponsored by KICKS 105, Boot Barn, and Justin.
LUFKIN, TX
KFDA

Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 4/23

Randall baseball and softball earned wins on Friday in District 3-5A. Randall baseball (21-7) defeated Tascosa 12-1, proving why they are the district champions and Randall softball defeated Caprock 8-4. The Lady Raiders sit second in district behind the Amarillo High Lady Sandies.
AMARILLO, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Making a Racquet: East Texans heading to state tennis tournament

A number of East Texans will be joining Tyler Legacy sophomore Audrey Deatherage in the Alamo City for the UIL Tennis State Championships. The tournament begins on Tuesday in the San Antonio area with the quarterfinals and semifinals. There will be three different sites during the first day of competition — Northside Tennis Center (12205 Leslie Road, Helotes, 78023) (5A, 6A); Annmarie Tennis Center (7001 Culebra Road, San Antonio, 78238) (3A, 4A); and Blossum Tennis Center (12002 Jones Maltsberger Road, San Antonio, 78216) (1A, 2A).
TYLER, TX

