Moorefield – Independence split a doubleheader Friday in Moorefield, defeating Berkeley Springs 3-0 and falling to Washington 8-0 in the Bub Riggleman Tournament. In the win over Berkeley Delaney Buckland allowed just three hits and struck out 14, going the distance in the win. Kendall Martin led the way at the plate with two hits while Alli Hypes drove in a run.

PRINCETON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO