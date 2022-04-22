ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McDonald’s Deal in NLRB Joint Liability Case Upheld on Review (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s Corp. ’s settlement with the National Labor Relations Board that absolved the fast-food giant of any joint liability for labor law violations committed by its franchisees survived a union’s challenge before a federal appeals court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Judge rules Amazon must reinstate fired warehouse worker

A judge has ruled Amazon must reinstate a former warehouse employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic, saying the company “unlawfully” terminated the worker who led a protest calling for Amazon to do more to protect employees against COVID-19. The dispute involving Gerald Bryson,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Passes on Reviewing Becton’s Federal Circuit Win

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request to consider whether the Federal Circuit regularly exceeds the scope of appellate review of patent office decisions established by Congress. Baxter Corp. Englewood asked the justices to review a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, saying that it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurence Silberman
Person
Neomi Rao
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To ‘Move To The Back’ When the CEO Was Coming, ‘They Didn’t Want A Black Face Up There’

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla’s flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlrb#Labor Relations#Labor Law#Mcdonald S Deal#Mcdonald S Corp#The U S Court Of Appeals#Mcdonald#The Labor Board#Nlrb General#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Fortune

No ‘union,’ ‘living wage,’ or ‘restrooms’: A planned Amazon internal app could ban words in employee chats

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amazon could ban workers from using words like "union" and "living wage" on a planned internal employee messaging app, a revelation likely to increase tensions just as workers at one company warehouse on Staten Island voted to unionize.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Biden's planned 'gender identity' rule has grave consequences for religious liberty and medical ethics

The Biden administration is expected to release a new rule this month that would solidify its embrace of radical gender ideology and force everyone else to do the same. The rule would fall under Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, which prohibits sex discrimination in health programs and activities funded by the Department of Health and Human Services. It would likely prohibit healthcare centers that accept federal Medicaid and Medicare funding from engaging in “gender identity discrimination.” In other words, the rule would require doctors and other medical professionals to perform irreversible gender transition surgeries, provide chemically-altering hormone treatment, force insurance plans to cover such interventions, and be liable to allegations of discrimination.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy