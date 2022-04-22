Overnight showers, storms to make way for nice Saturday in Midland

WEST MICHIGAN - After temperatures in the lower 80s on Saturday and lower 70s today, it sometimes is hard to transition back to a cooler, more normal air mass without seeing a round of showers and storms. As a cold front slides through the state this evening, some strong to severe storms will be possible in the mid/late afternoon into the early evening. A bit more sunshine south/east of Grand Rapids will add more heat/energy to the atmosphere with a little higher threat there. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed Michigan in a SLIGHT RISK. See image below.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO