Palm Springs, CA

Rolling Stone Live: Palm Springs

By Kwasi Boadi
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Last week Meta and Rolling Stone partnered to bring the Creator House to...

www.rollingstone.com

KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella 2022 weekend 1 set-times released; Arcade Fire added to Friday line-up

The set times for Weekend 1 of the 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival have finally been released! Gates will open at noon each day of the festival that begins Friday, with performances beginning on various stages as attendees make their way into the event. The festival will be headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The post Coachella 2022 weekend 1 set-times released; Arcade Fire added to Friday line-up appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Coachella, CA
Coachella, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Coachella 2022: Lizzo joins Harry Styles for One Direction favorite during music festival

INDIO, Calif. — Lizzo took the stage at Coachella during the music festival’s second weekend on Friday, joining headliner Harry Styles for a pair of favorite songs. Styles, who sang with country singer Shania Twain last weekend, performed duets with Lizzo on the 2012 One Direction hit, “What Makes You Beautiful” and a version of Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 classic, “I Will Survive,” Rolling Stone reported.
COACHELLA, CA
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
POPSUGAR

See All the Celebrities at This Year's Coachella

For the first time since 2019, Coachella is rocking Indio, CA, once more, and there's no shortage of celebrities enjoying the festival this year. The famous faces spotted at Coachella 2022 include Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith, and Storm Reid. They've been joined by a bevy of reality stars, including several members of Bachelor Nation, and a truly impressive lineup of performers from every music genre you can imagine.
INDIO, CA
WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Festival: Day two underway

INDIO (CNS) - Day two of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival is underway at the Empire Polo Club with a jam-packed lineup that features festival staples and newcomers, a goodbye performance and the possibility of unreleased music being debuted by one of hip-hop's biggest stars. A shirtless Justin Bieber and a Harry Styles-Shania Twain The post Coachella Festival: Day two underway appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
XXL Mag

The Weeknd Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella If He Doesn’t Get Kanye West’s $8.5 Million Paycheck – Report

The Weeknd, Kanye West's replacement as one of the headliners at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, reportedly wants the same bag Ye would've received or else. The Weeknd has allegedly demanded that he be paid the same $8.5 million that was supposedly allotted to Kanye for the Coachella performance. Otherwise, the "Hurricane" singer says he won't perform at all, according to Page Six today (April 6). Hours prior, The Weeknd was announced as the headlining act with Swedish House Mafia to replace the Donda 2 rapper-producer at the popular music festival.
AFP

With unprecedented Coachella showing, Latin music continues US dominance

An unprecedented number of Latin acts performed at this year’s Coachella, commanding the festival's main stage as the popularity of Spanish-language music soars. - 'Infinite possibilites' - The Latin celebration of Coachella comes as Spanish-language music continues to find mainstream success. 
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA

