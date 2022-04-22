ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew McIntyre Visits Special Olympics Athletes In Nashville, Lifts Weights With Them

By Skylar Russell
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Positive wrestling news is just the best. Since returning to the WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre has been a very positive community figure that has represented the company in a great light. Amongst doing charity work, McIntyre has done dozens of interviews with multiple media outlets and has made himself a...

PWMania

WWE Announces Big Updates For Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced more big happenings for Monday’s RAW from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Becky Lynch will be on Monday’s RAW for her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. There’s no word yet on what WWE has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
PWMania

Report: No WWE Brand Split In The Works

WWE reportedly has no plans to end the brand split. As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that the first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions would be crowned at WrestleMania Backlash as RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The two teams have been feuding for weeks now, and the storyline is that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sent his cousins to RAW to unify the titles. The title unification matches have led to speculation on WWE possibly ending the brand split to merge RAW and SmackDown.
WWE
PWMania

Kevin Owens Speaks On His Experience of Working With Steve Austin

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Kevin Owens talked about his match against Steve Austin at WWE Wrestlemania 38:. “I watched the moment where I say I’m looking for a fight. It’s funny because that’s when he (Austin) turns and gives me that glare. When I say I’m looking for a fight, you see people behind him start standing up and you kind of hear the buzz. Moments like that are special. Another thing that I remember really well is before, and this might have been caught by like a 24 documentary crew or whatever. You know, we have so many people documenting what’s happening backstage during WrestleMania, camera crews and stuff. At one point right before we went out, I caught a glimpse of him just pacing back and forth. He looked like a caged lion just ready to murder people. I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is gonna be wild.’ It’s really all very surreal. It’s very hard to put into words.”
WWE
Fightful

Baron Black Talks Booking Pastor Troy For BATTLE SLAM: VENDETTA

Baron Black explains his thought process behind the talent that He booked for the first-ever BATTLE SLAM card and not just the wrestlers fans will see in between the ropes. BATTLE SLAM: VENDETTA will take place from the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, April 24. With an impressive card of matchups that includes several AEW vs. MLW crossover bouts, Black, in a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp, explains what his mindset is like when putting together a first-ever card like this.
ATLANTA, GA
country1037fm.com

90’s Country Star Has Passed Away

Country music singer, Jeff Carson has died in Tennessee. According to NBC News, the 58-year-old became a police officer after scoring 14 singles on the Billboard chart during his music career. Carson’s biggest hits, “Not On Your Love” and “The Car” gave him his first Academy of Country Music award for video in 1996. Carson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963, moved to Nashville and got a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
Drew Mcintyre
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To WWE This Summer

Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
NFL
Fightful

WWE Sunday Stunner From Binghamton (4/24) Results: Roman Reigns Faces Drew McIntyre In Main Event

WWE held another Sunday Stunner event on April 24, 2022, from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York. Full results (courtesy of Turn Heel Wrestling) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results (4/24) Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) def. Jinder Mahal. Gunther def. Mansoor. SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte...
BINGHAMTON, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Returning On RAW, WWE To Celebrate Randy Orton

WWE has announced more big happenings for Monday’s RAW from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Becky Lynch will be on Monday’s RAW for her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. There’s no word yet on what WWE has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fightful

Athena Captures Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship At Warrior Wrestling XXI

Warrior Wrestling has crowned a new Women's Champion. On Saturday, April 23, 2022, Warrior Wrestling XXI took place in South Bend, Indiana, with Athena, Shazza McKenzie, and Skye Blue competing for the vacant Women's Championship. Thunder Rosa previously held the belt but announced that she would be relinquishing it after holding it for 246 days due to her increasing commitments with AEW as their Women's Champion.
SOUTH BEND, IN
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Reveals Cody Rhodes Match That Pissed Off Dusty Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been the talk of the wrestling world for weeks now and following his return he has quickly become one of the top stars on Monday Night Raw. During his previous run with the company Cody had some memorable moments, and his moonsault off the top of the cage is something that stood out.
WWE
Fightful

Bobby Cruise Joining Maria Kanellis As Part Of Women's Wrestling Army

Bobby Cruise signs on for Maria Kanellis’ Women’s Wrestling Army, continuing the pair's partnership from Ring of Honor. Maria Kanellis is continuing her commitment to women's wrestling by launching the Women's Wrestling Army. The new promotion will have its first event on May 1. Now, the promotion has sent out a press release saying that Bobby Cruise, Ring of Honor announcer, will be joining Maria Kanellis in this venture.
WWE
Outsider.com

Cody Johnson Forced to Cancel Concerts in Texas: ‘I’m Not Well’

Unfortunately for Cody Johnson fans in Texas, it looks like your shows are going to be postponed; the country music star posted a video on his Instagram page updating fans on his Midland and Amarillo tour dates. According to Johnson, he’s feeling a bit under the weather and has decided to postpone his Texas concerts. In the caption of the post, he told fans to hang onto their tickets, and that they’ll receive an email with more updates and information.
TEXAS STATE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Big surprises on SmackDown next week

During the night, WWE staged its weekly episode of Friday Night SmackDown, one of the federation's two flagship shows, with numerous storylines being carried forward in preparation for Wrestlemania Backlash, the next PPV of the McMahon-owned company. which will be staged on May 8th and which will sum up the...
WWE
Paso Robles Daily News

Pickleball Club hosts memorial tournament in honor of Dick Beiden

Proceeds from the tournament will be given in a scholarship to a student in Paso Robles for college expenses. –The Dick Beiden Tribute Pickleball Tournament was held on Friday, April 22. It was a very happy and emotional event. His wife Patty, his daughter Richelle and his son Doug were all in attendance. Doug came all the way from Nashville, Tennessee. The tournament was put on by the Paso Robles Pickleball Club at Centennial Park.
PASO ROBLES, CA
