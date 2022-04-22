Chase Elliot on Talladega: You just don’t know how your day is going to end up

Race Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst employed a smart and savvy drive to finish seventh in the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) dropped to the back of the 38-car field for an unapproved adjustment prior to the start, but Herbst wasted no time in working his way toward the front, hovering in or near the top-10. In the final stage, crew chief Richard Boswell made a strategy call on lap 69 while the race was under caution to pit Herbst for fuel only, which earned him the fifth-place starting spot when the race returned to green on lap 72. As the race made its way toward completion, Herbst endured three overtime restarts and avoided multiple wrecks to bring home his sixth top-10 of the season.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO