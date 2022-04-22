ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Chase Elliot on Talladega: You just don’t know how your day is going to end up

By SEAD DEDOVIC
Chase Elliot is ready for Talladega and has emphasized exactly what most drivers have confirmed: An uncertain race in which any scenario is possible. What will be a priority for Elliot is to try to avoid big mistakes. “Talladega is one of those places where you just don’t know how your...

