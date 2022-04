NORWALK — Main Street in Norwalk got a facelife over the weekend. The iconic Schine’s Norwalk Theater is getting a facelift. The neon “NORWALK” signs — that have been perched atop the marquee since 1941 — were removed Friday. The temporary removal is part of the restoration of the former movie house to become the future home of Norwalk Arts Center (NAC).

NORWALK, OH ・ 12 MINUTES AGO