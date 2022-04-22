ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Instagram tests user-created Templates feature for Reels videos

By A. Khalid
Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram is experimenting with a new Templates feature for Reels that will let users copy video formats from other Reels videos, reported Business Insider. Templates are already an incredibly popular feature we’ve seen on TikTok, and are often the basis for viral challenges and trends on the platform. The Templates feature...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Templates#Video Formats#Smart Phone#Reels#Business Insider#Tiktok#Techcrunch#Instagram Reels
ZDNet

Thumbs up? Zoom is adding this handy gesture-recognition feature

Video-meeting giant Zoom is rolling out a set of new features including its refreshed digital whiteboard, a backstage for events, gesture recognition, and more. Zoom announced the whiteboard overhaul six months ago and is now rolling the Zoom Whiteboard out to users as a collaboration feature that's always on and built into the desktop client, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Rooms for third-party touch devices as dedicated whiteboards, such as the DTEN D7 and Neat Board.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
BGR.com

Hidden trick lets you control your Apple Watch without even touching it

Apple has long been at the forefront when it comes to implementing accessibility features in its products. And while most people know about accessibility features on the Mac and the iPhone, accessibility features on the Apple Watch are less widely known. To this point, there is one accessibility feature on the Apple Watch that lets users initiate certain actions without even having to touch the device.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

How to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history on Google's Android app

Google recently updated its Google app to allow Android users the ability to permanently delete the last 15 minutes of their search history. While your browser's incognito mode is best for extended private browsing, this feature is an excellent alternative if you're looking to make a couple of private queries. If the option to delete your history is not available, update the app in the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Google will kill call recording apps on Android for good starting May 11

A Google Play policy change will effectively render third-party call recording apps useless starting May 11. Google has changed some developer policies that will kill call recording apps for good. The changes won’t affect the native call recording functionality that comes pre-installed on some phones. However, third-party call recording...
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

Instagram Update Has Huge Surprise for Users

A new Instagram update has a major surprise for users, and, in particular, long-time users of the social media app. After substantial, and sustained criticism, Instagram is bringing back a previously removed feature. Taking to Twitter, Instagram relayed word to its massive following that it's bringing back chronological feeds after they were randomly and inexplicably removed, much to the displeasure of many of its users. Suffice to say, these same users are happy to see Instagram revert on its controversial decision, but there is some rain on the parade. Rather than simply restore things back to as they were, Instagram has used the opportunity to provide users with "two new chronological views" in the form of "Favorites" and "Following." This is the small twist. There's also a larger twist; none of this is the default option. If you want to view your feed in chronological order, you will need to switch it on every time you open the app.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Twitter is experimenting with a status update feature

Twitter might soon take a page from Instagram's defunct Threads app — not to mention other messaging apps you used in the past two decades. As The Verge reports, code sleuth Jane Manchun Wong has discovered that Twitter is developing a "Vibe" feature that would let you set status updates akin to Threads and the many, many IM clients at the turn of the century. You could set status at the profile level, but you could also attach them to specific tweets to indicate what you were doing at a specific moment.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How to Take a Photo in Your Browser with JavaScript

Modern browsers nowadays are more powerful than ever before. We’ll look into how to take pictures in a browser with JavaScript. The Navigator interface represents the state and the identity of the user agent. It allows scripts to query it and to register themselves to carry on some activities. The mediaDevices property is a **read-only** property that provides access to media input devices like webcams, microphones, etc. It provides information like geolocation of the browser, media devices available to the browser.
INTERNET
Engadget

Google is banning third-party call recording apps from the Play Store

Google is introducing a new Play Store policy that will effectively block third-party call recording apps from the Play Store by May 11th, according to a Reddit post seen by 9to5Google. Such apps currently use the Accessibility API (designed for people with disabilities) to gain access to the audio functions on Android devices.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy