Rutgers avoided a sweep with a 10-4 win over Iowa in the series finale on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights tagged Iowa for nine runs over the game’s first four innings en route to the win. Hawkeye sophomore starter Ty Langenberg faced just eight batters and was chased by Rutgers in the second inning. After Iowa jumped out to a 1-0 lead behind redshirt senior Izaya Fullard’s RBI single, Rutgers quickly responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first. Ryan Lasko got it started for the Scarlet Knights in the first with a leadoff double. Danny DiGeorgio’s RBI...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO