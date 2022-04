MACON — One week removed from the 77th season opener, Macon Speedway, this Saturday’s races will feature spectator drags plus six divisions. The evening’s special presentation will be at intermission when fans will get a chance to compete on track in the season's first edition of spectator drags. Macon Speedway officials are accepting eight entries of those who would like to race their street legal vehicle on the racetrack in a bracket style tournament at intermission. There is no charge to compete. To enter, call the office at (217) 764-3000.

MACON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO