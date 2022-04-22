ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Pets with Potential: Meet Frank Reynolds

By Kayla Martin
WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 12-year-old male dog...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Pets of the Week: Meet Coco and Ruby, pets of the week

Meet Coco and Ruby, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just three of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weird Looking Animal Caught On Camera In New York

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
WEST SENECA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
City
Chittenden, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
County
Chittenden County, VT
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Zoo welcomes rare male fishing cat with hope there could be future kittens

A UK zoo has welcomed a rare male fishing cat, with the hope there could be kittens in the future.The new addition to Newquay Zoo in Cornwall, called Ozil, has been brought in to live with the zoo’s female fishing cat, called Freya.Endangered fishing cats are medium-sized wild cats that can be found in the wetland areas of South East Asia, northern India and Sri Lanka, in places such as swamps, marshes, lakes, creeks and mangrove forests.They are bigger than a house cat, but not as big as a leopard or a tiger, and as their name suggests, this species...
ANIMALS
KISS 106

Watch As Adorable Puppy Sleeps Soundly in Owners Arms

Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reynolds
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Breeds of Very Affectionate and Friendly Cats

One typical criticism leveled towards cats is that they aren't loving, as per the spruce pets. While some felines are unconcerned with their owners, others enjoy social engagement with their favorite people. There are several friendly cat breeds that, while having strong social demands, lavish their owners with love and...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Wcax
WCAX

Glover home ransacked by thieves

Many folks around the region are used to a little late spring snow, but Monday’s nor’easter was a whopper, knocking out power in many areas and bringing over a foot of snow to some areas. Judge approves $34M settlement over PFOA contamination in Vermont. Updated: 5 hours ago.
BURLINGTON, VT
Citrus County Chronicle

Pets for Adoption

Jupiter is a male lab mix, chocolate and white in color. He is approximately 1 to 2 years old and heartworm free. This most popular breed will make an excellent companion and friend and be most happy to share his life and love with his new family. Come and meet Jupiter. For more info on Jupiter please contact: animalservices@levycounty.org or (352)486-5138 or Search: Petfinder Levy County.
JUPITER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

Police dig up Northampton bungalow garden after bones found

Police and archaeologists have dug up the garden of a bungalow after bones were discovered by a builder. Northamptonshire Police said the remains were found at an address in Beechwood Drive, Northampton, on 20 April. It described the items as being of "archaeological significance", and said forensic officers and archaeologists...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cape Gazette

Dogs and cats need us – and vice versa

I’ve been cat sitting Finnegan for my sister for the past week. Recently retired, she thought it was time for a little feline companionship. Growing up, we always had cats, and we often watched kittens being born in a box in the basement. When I was about 8 years...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WCAX

Lyndonville woman sentenced for selling misbranded pet medications

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lyndonville woman will serve no jail time after admitting to importing and distributing pet medications not approved in the U.S. Lisa Wheeler, 56, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Burlington to time served, three months probation, and 20 hours of community service. Federal authorities...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
CBS Boston

VIDEO: Lawn Chair Flies Out Of Pickup Truck, Cracks Vermont State Police Cruiser Windshield

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) — Vermont authorities say it’s a good thing that no one was hurt Thursday when a lawn chair came flying out the bed of a pickup truck and hit a State Police cruiser on the highway. Video shows the chair coming loose as the truck changed lanes and cracking the cruiser’s windshield on I-89 in South Burlington. The trooper was able safety pull over to the side of the road. Police ended up ticketing the pickup truck driver for having an unsecured load. Yesterday, an unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on I-89 in South Burlington and smashed into a VSP cruiser. Luckily no one was injured. The pickup's driver was ticketed for an unsecured load. Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times! pic.twitter.com/Jl72JemFMU — VT State Police Traffic Safety (@VSP_Traffic) April 22, 2022 “Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times!” State Police tweeted.  
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy