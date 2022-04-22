ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Greenville Receives Safe Routes To School Grant

By WGEL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation recently announced $12.3 million in grants for local projects that will help boost the health and safety of children via safer walking and biking routes to school. The Safe Routes to School program is funding 57 projects selected from 102 applications received...

