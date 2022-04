I’m responding to Sound Off to your article about Cooterfest (Thursday, April 21’s front-page story, “Inverness’ Cooterfest to get country music makeover”). You want to charge a $30 admission to hear some bands play? No thank you. You can keep it. Don’t speak for me. Don’t want nothing to do with it. No way will I spend $30. Ridiculous.

INVERNESS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO