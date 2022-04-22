ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, NM

April 22, 2022

By Nickolas Seibel
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
 2 days ago

All four applicants for Cobre Consolidated School District superintendent were approved by...

KRQE News 13

NMSU students must get COVID-19 vaccine or be disenrolled

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State University students have to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face dis enrollment from the university. An engineering student who says she is set to graduate in the Spring of 2023 says she does not want to get the vaccine, so unless she can get an exemption she won’t be getting her degree from NMSU.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Dennis Chavez Elementary shelter in place lifted

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools tweeted Friday that Dennis Chavez Elementary School has been put into a shelter in place due to nearby police activity around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The shelter in place was lifted about 15 minutes later. No word has been given as far as the reason for the shelter in place. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

An Albuquerque high school gets attention from Washington leaders

SOUTH VALLEY, N.M. — The United States Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona and U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury toured Atrisco Heritage High School in the South Valley. They learned about the community school model and the wrap-around services offered to students and families. “This is one of the best examples...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

