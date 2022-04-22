April 22, 2022

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State University students have to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face dis enrollment from the university. An engineering student who says she is set to graduate in the Spring of 2023 says she does not want to get the vaccine, so unless she can get an exemption she won’t be getting her degree from NMSU.

