Pleasant Point, ME

Maine State Police requesting public’s help in Pleasant Point death investigation

By WABI News Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLEASANT POINT, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating the death of a Washington County woman. Police say last night they were asked by a relative...

Q106.5

Maine AG: 2020 Shooting Of Old Town Man By Police Justified

Maine's Attorney General Aaron M. Frey weighed in on the investigation into whether or not members of the Maine State Police were justified in using deadly force during a standoff in Old Town in April of 2020. The AG's office said in a press release this week, that authorities were...
OLD TOWN, ME
WMTW

Roadway blocked off as police investigate scene in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police are investigating a scene near Guinea Road in Biddeford. Photos shared with WMTW show the road taped off and numerous police vehicles, including the Biddeford Police Department's Crime Scene Unit truck. WMTW has a crew at the scene. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
BIDDEFORD, ME
Bangor Daily News

Washington County woman found dead in her home

The Maine State police are investigating the death of a woman found dead in her home on Thursday evening. Kimberly Neptune, 43, was discovered dead after a relative requested authorities to check her residence, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer of the Maine department of public safety. Authorities believe...
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Oregon State Police trooper kills himself while on duty, shocking small town

An Oregon trooper with 17 years on the state police force was found dead in his patrol car Tuesday after authorities say he killed himself while on duty. The suicide of Sgt. Marcus J. McDowell, who was discovered in the driveway of his home in Joseph with a single gunshot wound to the head, has left the entire agency “grief stricken,” state police said in an announcement Thursday.
92 Moose

A Maine Family is Suing Amazon Following a Crash on I-295 That Resulted in a Death

According to WGME 13, the family of a Maine man who was killed by an Amazon box truck on I-295 in 2020 is suing the massive corporation. The crash happened back in July of 2020 when 41-year-old Joe Fisher had pulled over on Interstate 295 in Topsham to re-secure some gear on his truck. Fisher, along with his family, were headed north that day for a camping trip, WGME reports.
TOPSHAM, ME
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

