WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — One was reported to be seriously injured after an apartment in the Bronx caught fire Saturday morning, according to the FDNY. The fire was on the third floor of a six-story non-fireproof building in the vicinity of Holland and Burke avenues, officials said. Twelve units with 60 firefighters were dispatched […]

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO