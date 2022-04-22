ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Plummer Welcomes Students To Tackle The Legislative Process

By WGEL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mental health proposal was the subject of a committee hearing in Springfield this week, but it wasn’t lawmakers handling the debate. State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) welcomed high school students from across the 54th District to the Capitol to hold a mock legislative hearing. The event was part of the...

Central Illinois Proud

Illinois to cut a check for 90 percent of taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Gov. J.B Pritzker promised tax relief in this year’s budget. Part of that relief will come in the form of a check directly to your mailbox. Unlike the stimulus checks sent out by the Federal government in the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s plan will scale based on a person’s tax filings.
ILLINOIS STATE
