ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Lindsay Lohan Announces Her New Podcast 'The Lohdown'

By Tanya Rad
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ih14E_0fHNPKUh00
Photo: Getty Images

Looks like we'll be hearing a lot more from Lindsay Lohan!

Lindsay announced on Instagram on Thursday that her new series, titled The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan , is premiering this Tuesday!

In a preview of the podcast, we can hear her 2004 song "Rumors" playing before she tells us what the podcast is all about!

"Hello, world. It's me, Lindsay Lohan, and I'm here to tell you about my brand-new podcast, The Lohdown. "

"I want The Lohdown to be a place where you can get to know me — the 100% authentic me," she continues. "Having starred in dozens of movies and TV shows, I'm usually the one being interviewed. But now it's my turn to ask all the questions, to dig deep and hear all about the fascinating and wonderful things that my guests are doing in their lives."

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Several Throwback Pics with Her Mom & Sisters

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a trip down memory lane, complete with meme-worthy pics and snaps of her mother, Diana Ross. On her Instagram Stories, the Black-ish actress shared a series of rare throwback photos that were originally posted by Mother Tongue Magazine. And among them was an iconic Ebony magazine cover from 1973, featuring a pic of Diana in swimwear as she holds Tracee and her sister, Rhonda. Tracee captioned the pic, "Yup that's a teeny ME!"
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her

The first Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip may be over, but that doesn’t mean the outlandish times are over. The second installment of RHUGT is right around the corner. And this time? It’s filmed at none other than Blue Stone Manor. Berkshire home of former Real Housewife of New York, Dorinda Medley. And I for […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth unveils glamorous transformation as she shares exciting news

Ali Wentworth has been inundated with compliments after unveiling her glamorous makeover in her latest video online. The Go Ask Ali podcast star took to Instagram to share an update on her new book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, but fans were distracted by her appearance. The mom-of-two looked incredibly...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Shares What He Thinks Went Wrong With The Last Season Of Real Housewives Of New York; Reboot In The Works

You might have heard by now and if you haven’t, let me fill you in on the exciting news. Andy Cohen just announced that Real Housewives of New York will be separated into two franchises. First, they will completely reboot the mainstay franchise, which premiered back in 2008. While Andy hasn’t confirmed any casting decisions, […] The post Andy Cohen Shares What He Thinks Went Wrong With The Last Season Of Real Housewives Of New York; Reboot In The Works appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows

Sharna Burgess Reveals She Was Afraid to Tell Brian Austin Green & His Kids About Being Pregnant

Click here to read the full article. Announcing a pregnancy can be a whole mixture of emotions, from excitement to terror. Even dancing superstar Sharna Burgess got the jitters when telling her beau Brian Austin Green that they were expecting. Burgess recounted the day that she told Green about their unexpected pregnancy to US Magazine. She recalled taking the pregnancy test in the bathroom, contemplating how to announce it to him while their team the Los Angeles Lakers were losing the game they were watching. She said, “I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I can’t tell him now. This is...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Carole Radziwill Compares Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock To A Real Housewives Reunion

The 2022 Oscars will go down in history as the event where actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage after he made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Page Six reported that Chris made a comment about Jada’s bald head. Chris stated, “Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to […] The post Carole Radziwill Compares Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock To A Real Housewives Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy