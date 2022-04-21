Lindsay Lohan Announces Her New Podcast 'The Lohdown'

Photo: Getty Images

Looks like we'll be hearing a lot more from Lindsay Lohan!

Lindsay announced on Instagram on Thursday that her new series, titled The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan , is premiering this Tuesday!

In a preview of the podcast, we can hear her 2004 song "Rumors" playing before she tells us what the podcast is all about!

"Hello, world. It's me, Lindsay Lohan, and I'm here to tell you about my brand-new podcast, The Lohdown. "

"I want The Lohdown to be a place where you can get to know me — the 100% authentic me," she continues. "Having starred in dozens of movies and TV shows, I'm usually the one being interviewed. But now it's my turn to ask all the questions, to dig deep and hear all about the fascinating and wonderful things that my guests are doing in their lives."