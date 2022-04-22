ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Tulare officials search for family of man killed by train

By John Houghton
 2 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Tulare County Coroner’s Office are looking for family members of a man who was hit and killed by a train.

Detectives say they are looking for information about the family of 42-year-old Daniel Aponte. Aponte was killed by a train near K Street and Bardsley Avenue on April 15.

Aponte may have family members in Massachusetts. Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes his name, has information about his family members or knows his address, to please contact Detective Zaninovich at (559) 331-3773 or (559) 687-7002.

YourCentralValley.com

