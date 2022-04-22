Craig Robinson Talks About His Python Hunting Pursuit Of The American Dream In ‘Killing It’

Craig Robinson’s new Peacock comedy ‘Killing It’ is both hilarious and deadly.

Bossip Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden sat down with Robinson to discuss the off the wall new show before it premiered last week. During their interview, Craig revealed the craziest thing he’s ever done in pursuit of the American dream. Spoiler — it was those years when Robinson taught music to 8th graders in Indiana and Chicago. The show finds Robinson’s character Craig in far more strange and desperate situations, including in the everglades hunting down pythons in hopes of winning a crazy competition that might gain him the $20K he’s so desperately seeking to fund his saw palmetto farming business… Yeah we already know what you’re thinking, but as wild as it sounds — the writing is so outrageous you’ll be unable to look away for fear you will miss the next twist or turn.

With that said, Janeé absolutely had to ask Craig about whether he was ever as down and out as his ‘Killing It’ character and he reminisced about the times he was down and out, trying not to borrow money but sometimes doing what he had to do. He also spoke about his onscreen family and how Stephanie Nogueras helped teach him sign language and Jet Miller beat him at a word association game. He also spoke about filming in New Orleans and his go-to order (gumbo with seafood, chicken and sausage and a half catfish/half shrimp po boy with Louisiana hot sauce). He finished the interview with a ‘Sound of Music’ duet with Janeé.

Check out the interview below:

The first season of ‘Killing It’ is available on Peacock now.