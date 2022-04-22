ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Craig Robinson Talks About His Python Hunting Pursuit Of The American Dream In ‘Killing It’

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

Craig Robinson’s new Peacock comedy ‘Killing It’ is both hilarious and deadly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ih3kL_0fHNOytg00

Source: Tommy Garcia / Peacock

Bossip Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden sat down with Robinson to discuss the off the wall new show before it premiered last week. During their interview, Craig revealed the craziest thing he’s ever done in pursuit of the American dream. Spoiler — it was those years when Robinson taught music to 8th graders in Indiana and Chicago. The show finds Robinson’s character Craig in far more strange and desperate situations, including in the everglades hunting down pythons in hopes of winning a crazy competition that might gain him the $20K he’s so desperately seeking to fund his saw palmetto farming business… Yeah we already know what you’re thinking, but as wild as it sounds — the writing is so outrageous you’ll be unable to look away for fear you will miss the next twist or turn.

With that said, Janeé absolutely had to ask Craig about whether he was ever as down and out as his ‘Killing It’ character and he reminisced about the times he was down and out, trying not to borrow money but sometimes doing what he had to do. He also spoke about his onscreen family and how Stephanie Nogueras helped teach him sign language and Jet Miller beat him at a word association game. He also spoke about filming in New Orleans and his go-to order (gumbo with seafood, chicken and sausage and a half catfish/half shrimp po boy with Louisiana hot sauce). He finished the interview with a ‘Sound of Music’ duet with Janeé.

Check out the interview below:

The first season of ‘Killing It’ is available on Peacock now.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime ‘As The World Turns’, ‘Star Trek’ Actress Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87. Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Indiana State
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Nogueras
hotnewhiphop.com

Monica & C-Murder Look Happy During Prison Visit

Their connection began decades ago and while C-Murder continues to fight his case,Monica has proceeded to hold him down. In 2009, C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, was found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old and was sentenced to life in prison. His loved ones, including his brother Master P, have continued to argue his innocence and fight for his freedom. Monica and Miller first dated long ago and in recent years, Miller has taken to his Instagram to verbalize his love for the R&B star.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

The Game Reignites Beef With 50 Cent: 'Your Rap Career Died Wit Them Loli Pop Strap Tank Tops'

As many Hip Hop fans are pointing out, The Game has another album on the horizon and what better way to keep his name in headlines than to reignite his once-dormant beef with 50 Cent. The latest social media sparring session began after 50 Cent clowned The Game for getting snubbed by record executive Jimmy Iovine at a Los Angeles Lakers game. He also took credit for writing The Game’s songs.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pythons#New Orleans#Everglades#American
Page Six

Megan Fox dodges Machine Gun Kelly PDA in tense red carpet video

Her “Night Teeth” came out. Megan Fox looked like she was in no mood for Machine Gun Kelly’s attempt at PDA as she prepared to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards Sunday. In footage shared by Footwear News on Instagram, the “Transformers” star looks irritated as her fiancé stands behind her and wraps his arms around her. In response, Fox sidesteps and glares at him. Even more awkward about the whole interaction is that the “Bloody Valentine” rocker laughs at his bride-to-be’s snub. Fans were quick to point out how obvious it was that Fox wanted “nothing” to do...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Python
thebrag.com

Full video of DaBaby and Wisdom fight released: “He had a legit reason for swinging”

DaBaby is once again making headlines following an alleged altercation between him and fellow rapper Wisdom that was caught on video that has since gone viral. In the video, which was uploaded by prince_mazani on Instagram, DaBaby is seen attacking Wisdom – an artist he signed to Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment – backstage during Friday night’s Spring Jam 2022 event in Columbus, South Carolina.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy