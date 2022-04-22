ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

These photos show the last days of one of America’s historic Black church buildings

By Vashon Jordan Jr.
Chicago Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thanksgiving Day 1959, the growing congregation of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church wrote the final check that would close out the purchase of 415 W. Englewood St. The congregation, which had moved into the building the year before, raised $200,000 to own the church outright, plus another $75,000 for...

www.wbez.org

Comments / 3

CBS Chicago

House of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton now a historical landmark

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has long been a part of history, but now it's official.The home of Illinois Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton is a landmark. Hampton's childhood home is in west suburban Maywood.The village voted Tuesday to designate it a historical landmark. The home is being renovated. It will be transformed into a place where the works of the Black Panther Party can be displayed. The campaign to make the Hampton house a landmark gained steam by the recent movie about his life "Judas and the Black Messiah." Fred Hampton and fellow Black Panther Mark Clark were were killed by police in December of 1969. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Honoring the Limitless Ministry of A Chicago Pastoral Powerhouse Rev. Dr. Henry O. Hardy

South side-based minister Reverend Dr. Henry O. Hardy, whose work and impact extends worldwide, is regarded as a pastoral powerhouse, well versed in the bible, a respected spiritual leader, and a social activist committed to the church and the community. On Sunday, April 24, 2022, Hardy, Pastor-Emeritus of Bronzeville based Cosmopolitan Community Church of Chicago, will be honored during the church’s ‘Aged to Perfection: A Milestone 85th Birthday Celebration’ starting at 10:45 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Reporter to Chicago's Lightfoot: How can you 'possibly even consider' re-election after 'harm you've caused'

A reporter asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a press conference Tuesday how she could even consider running for re-election after all the "harm" she's caused. Chicago reporter William J. Kelly began by saying the mayor always starts her press conferences by saying that crime is down and the "economy is booming." Lightfoot said that this wasn't true and asked him to continue with his question.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
WGN Radio

Extremely Local News: Chicago Streets and Sanitation worker suspended

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on: Ald. Pat Dowell Says She ‘Cannot Support’ Hard Rock Casino Proposal Near Soldier Field: Her position leaves just one casino proposal — Rhode Island-based Bally’s plan to build a resort in […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

Meet Chicagoans who plan to apply for the city’s guaranteed income pilot

For Cheryse Singleton-Nobles, life these days feels like an unending struggle. “It feels like I’m running around in a circle a lot of times,” said the 49-year-old home day care owner in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Singleton-Nobles’ day care business, Cheryse’s Place, was hit hard during the first...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Best Candy Stores in Chicago and the Suburbs

Did you know that Chicago has a history with candy? Once known as the “Candy Capital of the World,” Lemon Heads, Juicy Fruit and Tootsie Rolls all originated in the Windy City. And lucky for us, our city is packed with the coolest candy stores around!. Take a...
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Chicago Community Trust CEO Helene Gayle is stepping down to lead Spelman College

The head of one of Chicago’s largest foundations is stepping down to be president of Spelman College. Helene Gayle announced Monday that she is leaving The Chicago Community Trust in June to lead the historically Black women’s college in Atlanta. She said she thought leading the Trust would be her last job but she couldn’t turn down “the opportunity to continue a legacy of shaping the lives of young women of African descent, many of whom have gone on to have illustrious careers.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman's body found in Chicago River in Heart of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman's body was pulled from the Chicago River on Friday morning on the Southwest Side.Police said the unidentified woman's body was found in the river in the 2600 block of South Damen Avenue, in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, around 7:50 a.m.The CPD Marine Unit pulled the woman's body from the water, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are conducting a death investigation as they await autopsy results.It's the third body pulled from the river in the past week.On Saturday morning, 80-year-old Yuet Tsang's body was pulled from the Chicago River about one mile away, in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street, near Bridgeport.The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit found her unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.About an hour later, a unidentified body was found in the river in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza in the West Loop.Police have not said if any of the cases are connected.
CHICAGO, IL

