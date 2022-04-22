The Great Outdoors: Reel Rock Film Festival 2022

Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation has launched The Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room, which will host films restored with the help of the foundation for free.
Feature presentations will debut on the second Monday of each month, with screenings starting at a set time and then available for a 24-hour window. The screening will feature introductions, interviews with conservationists, behind-the-scenes looks at the restoration process and appearances from A-list fans. The announcement described the series as “appointment viewing.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTCM, Film Foundation Team on 4K Restoration of 'Giant'Nehemiah Persoff, Actor in 'Some Like It Hot,' 'On the Waterfront' and...
