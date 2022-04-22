Nigerian national from Dallas managed to cheat feds out of PPP loans while in jail

It takes a lot of nerve to pull off a scam, especially while you are in prison for fraud.

Reports say a Nigerian national from Dallas managed to cheat the federal government out of nearly $23 million in COVID-era Payroll Protection Program (PPP) money before he was caught.

Court reports say 43-year old Steven Jalloul just had another 10-years tacked-onto his tax fraud prison sentence for the COVID-relief scam.

While he was locked-up in the Seagoville federal prison, Jalloul submitted falsified PPP forms for his clients, inflating the number of workers they had so they could get more money.

The clients then paid Jalloul nearly $1 million in 'commissions.'

In addition to the extra sentence, a judge has ordered all of the money be returned to the federal government.

