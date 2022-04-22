‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Mykelti Williamson Talks Working in ‘Wolf Family,’ How Chris Meloni ‘Raises the Bar’

You might recognize star Mykelti Williamson from not only “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” but “Chicago P.D.” as well.

Even though the two technically take place in the same television “universe,” it’s not a problem for Williamson. He appeared on “Chicago P.D” back in 2017 and 2018, starring in 14 episodes as Denny Woods. His arc started late in Season 4 and wrapped up in an explosive Season 5 ending.

Then Mykelti Williamson turned his attention to “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” starring as Preston Webb. According to CinemaBlend, Webb is a major threat to Eliott Stabler (Chris Meloni) in Season 2. His character arc is still running as “Organized Crime” nears its final Season 2 episode on May 19.

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Williamson opened up the similarities and differences between working on the two Dick Wolf-produced shows. In total, nine shows belong in Dick Wolf’s shared universe, including three “Law & Order” shows, three “One Chicago shows,” and three “FBI” shows. The first two air on NBC while the latter airs on CBS.

“You know, it’s the Wolf family,” Williamson said. “Everybody here tries their best, everyone gives their best effort to raise the bar to the highest level. I mean, the same producer from Chicago P.D. is now here. His name is Terry Miller. So Terry Miller brings his sensibilities with him.”

Williamson added, “Then you’ve got Chris Meloni and his standard, how high he raises the bar. Then, Jonathan Strauss who oversees all the casting and the characterization, he’s that producer. And it’s just a lot of fun. It reminds me of the Chicago P.D. experience, but then it still has its own personality.”

If all nine Dick Wolf shows looked and sounded the same, nobody would watch them. But it’s nice to see that the things that make these shows so watchworthy appear in all of them.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Mykelti Williamson Discusses His Character, Preston Webb

In both “Chicago P.D.” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” Mykelti Williamson plays the villain. But in a recent interview with Black Girl Nerds, he talked about what he enjoys about playing Preston Webb on “Organized Crime.”

“Preston’s relationships with powerful people like Congressman Kilbride [Ron Cephas Jones] put him in a room of powerful opportunities,” Williamson explains. “No one is all good. No one is all bad. Good people sometimes do bad things, and bad people sometimes do good things. I want the audience to walk that fine line and ride on this journey with us.”

Williamson also warned that Webb should be wary of his past, though. “His past is the kind of past that never completely goes away. If he does legitimize all of his and his wife Cassandra’s efforts, their past may find them. Chickens always come home to roost.”

Catch “Law & Order: Organized Crime” on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.