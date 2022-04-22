ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Mykelti Williamson Talks Working in ‘Wolf Family,’ How Chris Meloni ‘Raises the Bar’

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTQRl_0fHNONg900

You might recognize star Mykelti Williamson from not only “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” but “Chicago P.D.” as well.

Even though the two technically take place in the same television “universe,” it’s not a problem for Williamson. He appeared on “Chicago P.D” back in 2017 and 2018, starring in 14 episodes as Denny Woods. His arc started late in Season 4 and wrapped up in an explosive Season 5 ending.

Then Mykelti Williamson turned his attention to “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” starring as Preston Webb. According to CinemaBlend, Webb is a major threat to Eliott Stabler (Chris Meloni) in Season 2. His character arc is still running as “Organized Crime” nears its final Season 2 episode on May 19.

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Williamson opened up the similarities and differences between working on the two Dick Wolf-produced shows. In total, nine shows belong in Dick Wolf’s shared universe, including three “Law & Order” shows, three “One Chicago shows,” and three “FBI” shows. The first two air on NBC while the latter airs on CBS.

“You know, it’s the Wolf family,” Williamson said. “Everybody here tries their best, everyone gives their best effort to raise the bar to the highest level. I mean, the same producer from Chicago P.D. is now here. His name is Terry Miller. So Terry Miller brings his sensibilities with him.”

Williamson added, “Then you’ve got Chris Meloni and his standard, how high he raises the bar. Then, Jonathan Strauss who oversees all the casting and the characterization, he’s that producer. And it’s just a lot of fun. It reminds me of the Chicago P.D. experience, but then it still has its own personality.”

If all nine Dick Wolf shows looked and sounded the same, nobody would watch them. But it’s nice to see that the things that make these shows so watchworthy appear in all of them.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Mykelti Williamson Discusses His Character, Preston Webb

In both “Chicago P.D.” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” Mykelti Williamson plays the villain. But in a recent interview with Black Girl Nerds, he talked about what he enjoys about playing Preston Webb on “Organized Crime.”

“Preston’s relationships with powerful people like Congressman Kilbride [Ron Cephas Jones] put him in a room of powerful opportunities,” Williamson explains. “No one is all good. No one is all bad. Good people sometimes do bad things, and bad people sometimes do good things. I want the audience to walk that fine line and ride on this journey with us.”

Williamson also warned that Webb should be wary of his past, though. “His past is the kind of past that never completely goes away. If he does legitimize all of his and his wife Cassandra’s efforts, their past may find them. Chickens always come home to roost.”

Catch “Law & Order: Organized Crime” on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: The Time Kelli Giddish Brought Detective Rollins to ‘Chicago Fire’

Law & Order fans no doubt know actress Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins, the Special Victims Unit detective who is simultaneously unapologetically tough while full of southern charm. But, viewers may recognize Giddish from other roles as well. Before taking on the role of SVU Detective Amanda Rollins, Giddish portrayed Di Henry on All My Children. The actress also stars in Past Life; Chase; and The Good Wife. However, how many fans of the actress remember when Kelli Giddish brought her Amanda Rollins role to One Chicago starring in a Law & Order: SVU/Chicago Fire crossover event in Fire’s third season on the air?
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Mainstay Sean Murray Stars Alongside Daughter Cay Ryan Murray in Upcoming Episode

The May 2 episode of the hit CBS series NCIS is going to be quite the family affair! Mainly because one of the show’s stars, Sean Murray will be working alongside his own daughter, Cay Ryan Murray in the upcoming episode. And from every sneak peek we have been able to find so far of this upcoming NCIS episode which is titled The Brat Pack, Murray is one proud father. Especially as his NCIS character, Timothy McGee, meets his daughter’s character, Teagan Fields.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Chicago Fire star explains why he was thankful to leave the show

Chicago Fire's Charlie Barnett has reflected on his time served as firefighting paramedic Peter Mills. For three years he starred in the US drama, before appearing in shows including Orange is the New Black, Russian Doll and Arrow. During an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, Barnett's mixed feelings on that...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Charlie Barnett Reflects on Chicago Fire Dismissal: 'It Broke Me For a Long Time'

Click here to read the full article. Although he now views it as a “blessing in disguise,” ex-Chicago Fire star Charlie Barnett admits that his 2015 dismissal from the NBC procedural took a toll on him. “I really was sad to be let go,” the Russian Doll actor tells Digital Spy. “It broke me for quite a long time.” Barnett’s character, firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills, was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3. At the time, executive producer Matt Olmstead explained to TVLine that the decision to let Barnett go was storyline-driven. “In the writers’ room… we’re pretty vigilant here about making...
NFL
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Chris Meloni
Person
Mykelti Williamson
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#Cinemablend#Law Order#Fbi#Nbc#Cbs
Hello Magazine

CBS's Gayle King overcome with emotion following long-awaited moment

CBS star Gayle King has shared a sweet video of the emotional moment she "finally" met her co-anchor Nathaniel Burleson's wife. The pair met at a lunch gala and shared a fun video of each other, with Nate's wife Atoya exclaiming: "Look who I found!" "I am finally finally meeting...
NFL
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette inundated with support and prayers after 'unbearable loss'

Former NCIS favorite Pauley Perrette was inundated with prayers and supportive messages from fans after she shared a heartbreaking post on Twitter. The former actress, who played chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto until 2018, took to the social networking site in November to pay tribute to those who had lost their lives, including her father. Marking All Saints Day on November 8, Pauley shared a somber photo of herself in a church surrounded by candles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

438K+
Followers
47K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy