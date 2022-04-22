Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Val Verde A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Val Verde County through 915 AM CDT At 827 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Comstock, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Comstock, Pafford Crossing, Devils River State Nat Area Big Satan, and Devils River State Nat Area Del Norte. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0