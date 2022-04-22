ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 15:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Winds will remain gusty through Monday. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING The threat has ended although there will still be some icy spots through mid morning.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 02:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of reduced visibility in blowing dust in the morning.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 03:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:41:00 Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, Northeastern, North Central, and Northwestern beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute, especially along Interstate 25.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Choctaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 04:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and northwest Florida. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Nelson, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Nelson; Steele; Traill; Western Walsh County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 03:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following river in Arkansas Fourche Lafave River Near Gravelly affecting Yell County. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Fourche Lafave River Near Gravelly. * WHEN...From early this morning to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Portions of Highway 28 effected. Timber and pasture along West Bank floods. Property and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 4.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet this evening. - Action stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Fourche Lafave R Gravelly 24.0 4.8 Mon 2 AM 21.3 7.5 6.6 22.5 7 PM 4/25
YELL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Refreeze of wet surfaces and snow on roadways. Plan on very slick and icy road conditions that will impact travel through mid-morning. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Val Verde A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Val Verde County through 915 AM CDT At 827 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Comstock, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Comstock, Pafford Crossing, Devils River State Nat Area Big Satan, and Devils River State Nat Area Del Norte. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
VAL VERDE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Morton; Stanton; Stevens FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * Temperatures...In the 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 04:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. * 20 Foot Winds...25 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...as low as 16 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...Max RFTI of 4. * Timing...1 PM CDT through 7 PM CDT Tuesday.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:41:00 Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...11 to 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 PM THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Through 7 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

