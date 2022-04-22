High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 615 AM CDT. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Sevier and Little River Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Several hundred acres of lowland will flood at the confluence of the Glover and Little Rivers. Farmers and ranchers should move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 30.2 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO