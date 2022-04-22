High Wind Warning issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Shannon; Taney FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in south central Missouri, Howell, Oregon and Shannon. In southwest Missouri, Ozark and Taney. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 330 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Lick Creek at County Road 528, Warm Fork Spring River at County Road 323, Howell Creek at County Road 9790, Little North Fork River at County Road 916 and Pond Fork at County Road 883. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Thayer, Winona, Alton, Gainesville, Birch Tree, Bakersfield and Theodosia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
