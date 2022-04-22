ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gratiot County, MI

Gov. Whitmer announces $5M for state energy efficiency projects

By Karie Herringa
 2 days ago
Three state facilities are taking steps to become greener.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $5 million in funding from the new Energy Efficiency Revolving Fund on Earth Day.

The projects that will benefit include a new solar array system that will fully power the State Facilities Administration Building in Lansing; upgrading the lighting in the General Services Building to LED; and several energy conservation measures at the St. Louis Correctional Facility in Gratiot County.

The bipartisan Energy Efficiency Revolving Fund is meant to upgrade state buildings to cut energy costs and save taxpayer dollars.

“State government will keep leading by example and investing in clean, renewable energy to protect Michigan’s clean air and water and save taxpayer dollars,” said Governor Whitmer. “The bipartisan Energy Efficiency Revolving Fund will help us upgrade state buildings to cut energy costs, and we will continue finding ways to put Michiganders first as we work together to protect our Great Lakes, create good-paying clean energy jobs, and shore up our energy independence.”

Comments / 15

Country Life
2d ago

Mother Whitmer must be a closet socialist. Gutting the middle class, killing small business and I could go on and on. Vote for someone who truly cares for Michigan, all of Michigan not a just selective few.

Reply
9
Gregorysims
2d ago

Spend , send. Now spending millions on illegals she brought to our state.

Reply
15
Karen Jeske
2d ago

Boy is this witch spending our money in michigan! She needs to go

Reply
12
