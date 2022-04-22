Charles City, Pure Prairie Farms Continue Street Talk

On Saturday, a familiar refrain could be heard for anyone in Siouxland listening to an emergency scanner: "We've got a call about a wire down." At least six calls about utility lines being down came in to Woodbury County officials on Saturday, five in Sioux City and one near 2345 Moville Blacktop in Hornick which led to a grassfire that needed multiple departments to respond including those from Lawton, Moville, Salix and Sloan. Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the southern end of the fire was reported as being out.

