Charles City, IA

Charles City, Pure Prairie Farms Continue Street Talk

By Mark Pitz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscussions continue between the City of Charles City and the new owners of the former Simply Essentials chicken processing plant about utilizing a section of North Main Street as part of...

NBC12

Section of Charles City Road closed for drainage work

CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will close a portion Charles City Road (Route 600) from Monday to Wednesday for drainage work in Charles City County. The section to be closed will be between C.C. Road (Route 622) and Roxbury Road (Route 106) from March...
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
Lake Charles American Press

Harvey newest member of Lake Charles City Council

The Lake Charles City Council has a new District A councilman following Saturday’s election. Ronnie Harvey Jr. received 870 votes, or 72 percent, while T.A. Jones received 341 votes, or 28 percent. Both are Democrats. The unofficial turnout for the election was 17 percent, according to the Louisiana Secretary...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Norwalk Reflector

Fixing a part of Norwalk history

NORWALK — Main Street in Norwalk got a facelife over the weekend. The iconic Schine’s Norwalk Theater is getting a facelift. The neon “NORWALK” signs — that have been perched atop the marquee since 1941 — were removed Friday. The temporary removal is part of the restoration of the former movie house to become the future home of Norwalk Arts Center (NAC).
NORWALK, OH
KCRG.com

Downtown Iowa City restaurant seek lower patio fees from city

Show You Care: Scooter shop in Iowa City sends portion of profits to local organizations. A scooter shop in Iowa City is donating a portion of its profits to one of three nonprofits, based on the customer's choosing. Updated: 4 hours ago. A prayer walk happened Sunday in Cedar Rapids...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

High winds fuel grass fire, wreak havoc on utility lines in Siouxland

On Saturday, a familiar refrain could be heard for anyone in Siouxland listening to an emergency scanner: "We've got a call about a wire down." At least six calls about utility lines being down came in to Woodbury County officials on Saturday, five in Sioux City and one near 2345 Moville Blacktop in Hornick which led to a grassfire that needed multiple departments to respond including those from Lawton, Moville, Salix and Sloan. Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the southern end of the fire was reported as being out.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Albia Newspapers

Coalition commissions study to challenge Iowa DOT’s Highway 30 design

(The Center Square) – Skeptics of the Super 2 highway construction in eastern Iowa are partnering to fund a feasibility study. Eighteen counties, cities and other entities are partnering with the Highway 30 Coalition to oppose the Iowa Department of Transportation project, which would stretch between Lisbon to DeWitt. Instead of the five-year construction of Super 2, the partnership advocated for construction of a four-lane highway.
IOWA STATE
KEYC

No Mow May coming back to Rochester

Get a behind the scenes tour of the historic Mankato Post Office. Members of the community will have the opportunity to visit the post office before it is remodeled. Officials prepare to welcome bison calves at Minneopa State Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. Pretty soon, the park will be adding...
MANKATO, MN
KCCI.com

Historic Iowa church closes its doors after nearly 170 years

DES MOINES, Iowa — One hundred seventy years of worship ends this weekend at one of Des Moines' oldest churches. It's a sad week for members of the First Presbyterian Church on the city's east side. “It's really, really hard. As you can see, this is a beautiful place,”...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Man rescued from Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was removed from the Cedar River on Saturday afternoon by firefighters, according to officials. At around 12:50 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department received a report of a person in the river, later determined to be near the corner of First Avenue and First Street West. Firefighters located the man, who was holding on to the concrete wall on the west side of the river. Firefighters positioned a secondary rescue crew at the Second Avenue bridge, and a boat rescue team that launched from the ramp downstream of the Cedar Rapids Police Department.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

More than 2,600 customers lose power in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 2,600 customers were without power Friday morning in the northern part of Rochester. Rochester Public Utilities said that 2,654 customers were without power. That update came just after 9 a.m. Power was restored about an hour later. The status is listed as unresolved. For updates,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KCCI.com

Casey’s opens new convenience store unique to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Casey’s opened a new store in Des Moines on Friday that is the first of its kind in the area. The 3,380 square-foot store at 3121 Forest Avenue offers pizza, drinks and the usual snacks you find at Casey’s, but without any gas pumps. Casey’s officials said it is designed without a gasoline pump island and is the first of its kind in the Des Moines metro.
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Iowan

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Friends of Coralville to take water out of Coralville lake, prevent flooding

The U.S. The Army Corps of Engineers and Friends of Coralville Lake will pump water from the lake to decrease flooding caused by its rising sedimentation levels. Friends of Coralville Lake are trying to stop increasing levels of sedimentation that are collecting on the lake’s floor. Sedimentation affects wildlife management, conservation storage, and drought management, said Jon Kounkel, president of Friends of Coralville Lake.
CORALVILLE, IA
KROC News

Rochester Man Clocked At 84 MPH On Local Street

Maplethorpe pleaded guilty last Friday and was ordered to pay a total of $290 in fines and fees. The case was put on hold because of the pandemic. Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.
B100

The Final Chapter For This Iowa Water Park

It's been a crazy last two months following the abrupt closing of the Wasserbahn Waterpark Smock Hotels & Resorts. It seems as though everything has finally slowed down and come to an end. Today we are going to take a final look at where everything has left off. From crazy...
IOWA STATE

