Pair from Cornelius facing federal charges in connection with multi-million dollar investment scheme

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A federal grand jury has indicted two men from Cornelius for a multi-million dollar investment scheme.

Marlin Hershey and Dana Bradley are both charged with mail and wire fraud conspiracy, mail and securities fraud, and money laundering conspiracy.

Prosecutors said from 2009 to 2021, the two men convinced dozens of victims into investing with several entities and unregistered securities offerings, promoted by the defendants through Performance Holdings.

The indictment alleges the offerings had false or misleading statements and that the two men didn’t tell the investors material information.

The men then took out commissions worth millions of dollars and “management” fees without telling the investors, according to the indictment.

Hershey and Bradley are also accused of hiding financial difficulties from investors by making loans to various entities. They then used the new investors’ money to repay the loans and previous investors, the indictment said.

Hershey surrendered himself to authorities and pleaded not guilty Friday morning. He was released on bond following his court hearing.

Bradley will have his first court appearance on April 25.

If convicted, both men could spend more than 50 years in prison and pay several hundred thousand dollars in fines.

