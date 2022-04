Oklahoma jumped into the bidding war for a massive, but mysterious, industrial project that could inject $3.6 billion into the state and generate more than 4,000 new jobs. Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) on Monday signed the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development Act (H.B. 4455), which commits the state to hundreds of millions of dollars in tax rebates to businesses making significant capital investments. The new law creates the LEAD Fund, which would be frontloaded with $698 million from the state. Participating businesses could claim rebate payments equivalent to ...

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO