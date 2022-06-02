Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City" offers free shows, activities and more
As New York continues to emerge from the scourge of the pandemic, Lincoln Center is set to offer a summer teeming with new cultural life - and most of the activities will be on the house. Called "Summer for the City," the three-month initiative, running from May 14 to August 14, will offer a host of programs for visitors to enjoy, curated with the themes of rejoicing, reclaiming and remembering. If you want to dance, listen to live music, attend a quinceañera, catch a movie outdoors, or find a once-in-a-lifetime venue for a wedding, organizers promise you can do that and a great deal more. "One of the most basic jobs of the arts is to help heal. This summer we will do exactly that, with moments to rejoice, reclaim, and remember within a city transformed," Shanta Thake, Ehrenkranz chief artistic officer at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA), said in a news release. UPCOMING SUMMER FOR THE CITY EVENTS Thursday, June 9th: Lulu and the Broadsides Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Thursday, June 9, 6:00pm BLUES Free Friday, June 10th: An Orchestral Tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. Featuring Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and The Originals Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Friday, June 10, 7:30pm MUSIC Free Saturday, June 11th: Summer for the City Kids, Teens, and Families ILL-Abilities Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, June 11, 12:00pm Free Free Family Workshop before the event at 11am FAMILY | DANCE June 1- June 5 -- Free Events: - Storytime: Who is Florence Price? - Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra - Danny Jonokuchi & the Revisionists - Dance, MF, Dance - Pre-Show Family Workshop - the Future Perfect Project - Sw!ng Out - The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Silent Disco - S3 Underground: Seen. Sound. Scribe - Jazz Underground
Lincoln Center is offering a summer teeming with new cultural life - and most of the activities will be on the house.Henry Timms, president and CEO of LCPA, called the offerings "fresh, new, and thoroughly New York." More importantly, they come at a time when New Yorkers need healing. "We all seek a remedy for the upheaval and pain of the past two years. Art can help provide it: from group singalongs to celebrations of important milestones missed or truncated. We must empower ourselves to let joy back in, together." Timms said in the release. Presented as part of the broader Festival of New York, Summer for the City follows last year's 2021 Restart Stage at Lincoln Center. This year's activities include social dancing and lessons, Pride and Juneteenth events, sing-alongs, dance festivals featuring top New York companies, tributes to iconic New York artists and much more. Among the notable events planned:
Comments / 5