Here’s Why HBO Max Is Beating Netflix In One Huge Way

By Blake Harper
 2 days ago
Is Netflix going to be relevant in five years? Maybe, maybe not! This week, the world’s most popular streaming service announced that for the first time in over a decade, it was actually starting to lose subscribers. And if that wasn’t bad enough, HBO Max, one of Netflix’s biggest competitors, announced...

Fatherly

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

