ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

CDC rates 2 Vermont counties as having ‘high’ levels of Covid-19

By Erin Petenko
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed Washington County back on the list of counties with “high” Covid-19 community levels on Thursday. Bennington County made the list as well.

Washington County had been in the high category in mid-March, prompting the Washington Central Unified Union School District to briefly reinstate masking in schools despite a state recommendation to end mask mandates.

The CDC said seven other counties — Essex, Orleans, Franklin, Grand Isle, Chittenden, Orange and Windsor — had “medium” levels of Covid-19, while the rest of Vermont was rated as “low.”

The CDC levels are based on the rate of new reported Covid cases, the number of new hospital admissions for Covid and hospital capacity in the area.

The CDC recommends that people in areas with high levels take broad, community-wide precautions such as masking and social distancing. People in medium counties should consider precautions if they are at high risk of severe outcomes from the disease.

On Friday, Burlington released its latest data on Covid levels in its wastewater treatment facilities. One facility in Burlington reported a new high in its level of virus in samples, according to the data.

The two other facilities, which had high values in previous weeks, reported a drop in viral load but remained at higher levels compared with their average before the BA.2 variant came to Vermont this spring, according to the city data.

CDC data from wastewater facilities in St. Albans and Winooski show rising viral levels, while a facility in Springfield reported a more modest increase.

Vermont reported 331 new Covid-19 cases, 57 hospitalizations and three additional deaths Friday.

The state’s seven-day average for new reported infections is 271, up from 264 on Thursday, according to the Vermont Department of Health dashboard .

Vermont’s seven-day average test positivity rate was 11.5% on Friday, the same as Thursday. The test positivity rate includes only PCR tests, not at-home antigen tests.

The health department reported that 57 people were hospitalized with Covid as of Friday, up from 50 on Thursday. That includes five people in intensive care, up from three on Thursday.

The health department reported three additional Covid deaths on Friday. In total, 629 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, including eight in April.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated how many Vermonters have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read the story on VTDigger here: CDC rates 2 Vermont counties as having ‘high’ levels of Covid-19 .

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
VTDigger

Mark Redmond: Vermont’s ideology prevents humane mental health care

When an individual has lost the ability to make good judgments regarding their well-being and safety, when do we as a society step in and take the initiative to make sure that person is properly housed and cared for, even if in a secure setting? Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Redmond: Vermont’s ideology prevents humane mental health care.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
City
Springfield, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Health
City
Winooski, VT
City
Chittenden, VT
County
Washington County, VT
City
Grand Isle, VT
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
WMUR.com

3 more die of COVID-19 in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three more people have died of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, health officials said Friday. Two of the people were 60 or older, while the third was younger than 60, officials said. There have been 2,475 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State Where People Bought the Most Guns This Year

Several theories explain the fast pace of gun sales over the past 24 months. Among them is the violence in American cities during protests, which occurred over a year ago. Another is that the pandemic has, perhaps irrationally, increased concerns about protecting one’s property. 2021 gun sales numbers show that some of these trends may […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Disease Control#Orange#Wa
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
Hot 99.1

Massive Police Sting Takes Out 18 Gangbangers in Upstate NY

Albany Police Say a Massive Sting Called "Operation Turnbuckle" Took Out 18 Gangbangers in Upstate NY. A whole slew of bad guys was taken off Upstate NY streets last week when police and Marshals joined forces to target a group that was allegedly responsible for distributing dangerous narcotics in areas throughout the city of Albany.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston 25 News WFXT

Watch: Chair flies from pickup into windshield of Vermont state trooper

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont state trooper had a scary moment Thursday after an unsecured chair flew out of a pickup truck and sailed into the officer’s windshield. The Vermont State Police posted a video from the dash camera of Trooper Dylan LaMere. The trooper was traveling south on Interstate 89 in South Burlington when the chair was lifted by high winds and thrown from the back of the pickup into LaMere’s windshield.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
B105

How This Northern Minnesota Town is Controlled By Canada

Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
MINNESOTA STATE
Seacoast Current

While People are Fleeing Massachusetts, Retirees Are Moving to Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Fleeing Massachusetts? Yup. The commonwealth sits in the top 10 states people are moving out of as they find new states to call home. Well, it is the #3 most expensive state to live in the country following Hawaii and California, according to Forbes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Lyndonville woman sentenced for selling misbranded pet medications

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lyndonville woman will serve no jail time after admitting to importing and distributing pet medications not approved in the U.S. Lisa Wheeler, 56, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Burlington to time served, three months probation, and 20 hours of community service. Federal authorities...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy