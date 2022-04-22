SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Around 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout were released into Cachuma Lake on Thursday, just in time for the 25th Annual Fish Derby.

The delivery brings the lake's total to 16,000 pounds of fish for this stocking season, according to Rosey Bishop with Santa Barbara County Parks.

The Fish Derby, an annual benefit for the Neal Taylor Nature Center, is taking place at Cachuma Lake on April 23 and 24 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neal Taylor Nature Center is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to promoting education, enjoyment, and protection in the Cachuma Lake area, Bishop said.

People will have the opportunity to win cash prizes and fishing gear at the derby, as well as enjoy activities such as guided lake cruises.

Participants can still register on-site from April 22 through April 24. Click here for more information about the annual derby .

The post 4,000 pounds of trout delivered to Cachuma Lake appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .