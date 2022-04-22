ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

4,000 pounds of trout delivered to Cachuma Lake

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413XjN_0fHNITwX00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Around 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout were released into Cachuma Lake on Thursday, just in time for the 25th Annual Fish Derby.

The delivery brings the lake's total to 16,000 pounds of fish for this stocking season, according to Rosey Bishop with Santa Barbara County Parks.

The Fish Derby, an annual benefit for the Neal Taylor Nature Center, is taking place at Cachuma Lake on April 23 and 24 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neal Taylor Nature Center is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to promoting education, enjoyment, and protection in the Cachuma Lake area, Bishop said.

People will have the opportunity to win cash prizes and fishing gear at the derby, as well as enjoy activities such as guided lake cruises.

Participants can still register on-site from April 22 through April 24. Click here for more information about the annual derby .

The post 4,000 pounds of trout delivered to Cachuma Lake appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Fundraising drive underway for historic band shell renovation at Plaza del Mar in Santa Barbara

A call out for some final funds has been made to start renovation plans at the Plaza del Mar band shell in Santa Barbara. The site first opened in 1919 but has rarely been used lately, and remains fenced off. The post Fundraising drive underway for historic band shell renovation at Plaza del Mar in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow Trout#Fish#Cruise#Nature Center#The Fish Derby
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Fish Killed After New Zealand Mud Snails Invade Montana Hatchery

An aquatic invasive species forced Montana officials to destroy fish in a state hatchery. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that New Zealand mud snails were recently discovered at FWP's Bluewater State Fish Hatchery south of Laurel. Unfortunately, to eliminate the threat of further spread, nearly all of the rainbow trout and largemouth bass at the facility have to be destroyed.
MONTANA STATE
SFGate

Tahoe Report 04-08-22: Once thriving, this obscure Tahoe outpost is a ghost town

The aerial tram ride to High Camp, in Palisades Tahoe, Calif. (VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty) In its heyday, High Camp was the epicenter of social life and spring skiing. The whole facility looks like a midcentury fortress perched at the top of the tram, like the setting of a James Bond fight scene. The vibe felt like a pool party in Miami — just with goggles instead of sunglasses.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Tom Cruise's $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch Is a Sight to See

Tom Cruise is selling one of his homes — the one that fans likely know best. The actor has put his 320-acre property in Telluride, Colorado up for sale with an asking price of $39.5 million. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, you can take a tour of the cozy mountainside cabin for yourself.
REAL ESTATE
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy