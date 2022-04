LEBO (KSNT) – An area high school is going under a “media blackout,” after the school district said it received word that one of its students passed away. Unified School District 243 said at 1:50 p.m. Monday that a student at Lebo Jr. & Sr. High School had died. The Lebo Waverly School District did […]

LEBO, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO