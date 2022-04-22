RESULTS: Vandebilt wins district track meet in 8-4A

The coaching changes continued in St. Tammany Parish for a second straight day as Lakeshore High School head football coach Craig Jones resigned from his position on April 21. “Coach Jones did resign as our head football coach (Thursday),” Lakeshore principal April Jarrell said. “He shared that with the team as well. There is a protocol that we follow to find a new head coach, and I promised the team yesterday during the meeting that we are going to look at every avenue to find the best head coach to continue a winning team.

MANDEVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO