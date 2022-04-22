RESULTS: Vandebilt wins district track meet in 8-4A

A family had to lay to rest their son, Brandon Sterling, 18, after he died on April 17 during a basketball pickup game in Morgan City, Louisiana, according to Houma Today. Sterling was a student at Assumption High School in Napoleonville, Louisiana looking forward to graduation. According to witnesses, he...
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The quarterfinal round of the LHSAA softball playoffs were in full swing today with 14 of our local teams in action across our region. A trip to the state tournament in Sulphur next week on April 29-30 was on the line today to add to the dramatics.
The coaching changes continued in St. Tammany Parish for a second straight day as Lakeshore High School head football coach Craig Jones resigned from his position on April 21. “Coach Jones did resign as our head football coach (Thursday),” Lakeshore principal April Jarrell said. “He shared that with the team as well. There is a protocol that we follow to find a new head coach, and I promised the team yesterday during the meeting that we are going to look at every avenue to find the best head coach to continue a winning team.
The Lafayette High girls track team held off a determined Barbe with a 188-171 edge to win its division of the District 3-5A track meet Thursday at Acadiana High. "That's 12 of the last 13, and seven straight," Lions coach Ron Baillargeon said. "The loss was by one point.
The Florida High School Athletic Association continues the girls high school lacrosse playoffs on Tuesday night, with four Jacksonville-area teams in action. These games are the second step on the playoff road to the 2022 FHSAA finals, scheduled for May 5-7 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples. Bartram Trail remains the only Northeast Florida school to win an FHSAA state championship in girls lacrosse, lifting the trophy in the 2016 season.
All games 7 p.m. Tuesday
South Lafourche baseball player Joshua Pierce and Vandebilt Catholic softball player Frances Boudreaux were named Barker Honda Athletes of the Week contest winners presented by The Courier and Daily Comet on Friday.
Both athletes won a fan vote that took place from Monday through Thursday on houmatoday.com and dailycomet.com.
Pierce won the male award...
LAPLACE — The St. Charles Catholic and Riverside Academy softball teams will travel to Broussard this week to compete in the LHSAA softball state tournament. Semifinals will take place on Friday, April 29. Following a first round bye, the second-seeded St. Charles Catholic softball team dominated No. 7 Pope...
Jaylee Womack, Ponchatoula, Sr. A Tulane signee, Womack made a long 3-pointer that sent the Class 5A title game into overtime and then made the winning shot with 16.1 seconds remaining. Those heroics capped an outstanding season in which Womack averaged 28 points, 8.7 rebounds and two assists per game. The 5-foot-10 Womack scored 32 points in the state final, an 81-79 thriller against Parkway at University Center in Hammond.
The LSU track and field program had another quality day at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday as the Tigers hosted the LSU Alumni Gold meet. LSU had nine event winners while LSU alums won six events in their own right.
The baseball season last year ended with Jesuit defeating C.E. Byrd 6-1 in the Division I state championship in Sulphur, a matchup between the two highest seeded teams in a downsized playoff bracket. This year, the postseason for those schools will begin against each other when No. 5 Jesuit goes...
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball entered the weekend one game behind Georgia State in the Sun Belt Conference standings. They end the weekend two games ahead of the them and moved into third place in the Sun Belt after sweeping the Panthers, capping it off with a dominant 14-2 win in seven innings via the mercy rule on Sunday.
Kade Morris finished it in grand style. Morris hit the first pitch he saw from Gage Trahan off the back wall in left field for a grand slam to lead the Cowboys to a dramatic 7-3 win over Southeastern Louisiana Friday night in Joe Miller Ballpark. Morris’ blast in the...
St. Andrew’s guard Preston Murphy Jr. will take his talents to the Southland Conference next year. The son of the former Rhody standout announcing this week his commitment to the program at the University of New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE – Esmery Martinez, a 6-2 guard/forward combo from the Dominican Republic who was previously a First-Team All-Big 12 selection, has signed with Coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Women’s Basketball program as a transfer from West Virginia. “Having played against West Virginia in the Big 12, I am very familiar with Esmery’s game,” Coach […]
